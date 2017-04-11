Leicester City sacked Claudio Ranieri in February, and the club's position in the Premier League table post his sacking has vindicated the decision. The Italian led Leicester City to the Premier League title in his first season as the manager of the club. While no one expected the club to repeat the feat, a relegation battle definitely looked an outlier to begin with.

When Leicester City sacked Ranieri, the club was struggling to keep the head above the water. Now, under the replacement manager, Craig Shakespeare, the Foxes have edged out Sevilla to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League besides winning five games in a row in the Premier League. Leicester City have now climbed to 11th position in league table.

The former Chelsea and Juventus manager said he found out about the sacking while he was on his way home after the club's first leg clash against Sevilla.

During a recent interview, Ranieri has refused to blame players over his sacking.

"I don't believe rumours the players spoke to the Leicester owners about sacking me. I can't believe the players killed me. No, no, no. It wasn't easy. I knew that the year after winning the title would be different. The players had to reset their minds – this wasn't a team used to fighting at the top. We were a little team," Sky Sports quoted Ranieri as saying.

"Maybe it was someone behind me. I had a little problem the year before and we won the title. Maybe this year, when we lose, these people push a little more. I am a serious man, a loyal man. What I have to say, I say face-to-face."

Leicester City have certainly improved since they sacked Ranieri with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton all looking the part.

"Leicester will be in my heart for all of my life because I won something in Europe, but never the title. Three times I was runner-up. This time, with Leicester we won the title and the fans, with me, in my heart. I want to thank all the fans," Ranieri said.