In a shocking incident, a class X girl collapsed in the classroom two days back only to be found out by doctors that she was pregnant.

On Saturday, the police arrested a 27-year-old neighbour of the girl on charges of rape and a court sent him to jail.

The girl studying in a government school in Chennai was rushed to a private hospital after she fainted on Friday, November 17, where her pregnancy was confirmed.

The girl's mother took her to a government hospital to get her aborted. The doctors there examined her and alerted the police that a school student was brought to get her pregnancy aborted.

The police reached the hospital and questioned the girl and her mother. The girl confessed to the police that she fell in love with a construction worker who is a neighbour.

During preliminary inquiries, it was revealed that the two had known each other for the past three years and they used to regularly meet each other. Also, the girl's father is a coolie and the family lives in a rented house in a north Chennai neighbourhood.

Now the case has been transferred to an all-woman police station and the accused has been booked under POCSO Act.

