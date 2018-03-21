Class 9 girl kills self in Delhi after she reportedly failed her exams

The parents have blamed school teachers for pressurizing their daughter and even sexually harassing her

Principal has said the girl was not failed in any examination

The victim's parents have said that they had filed a complaint about sexual harassment but the cop has not mentioned it in the FIR

A class 9 student in Delhi allegedly killed herself Tuesday evening after she reportedly failed her examinations. The 16-year-old hanged herself inside her house in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, when she was alone at home.

The teenager's parents have blamed her teachers at a private school in Noida for scolding and pressurizing their daughter, which prompted her to end her life. An FIR has been lodged against two teachers, reported News18.

Noida: 15-year-old allegedly committed suicide yesterday, family alleges it was due to low marks & harassment by teachers that led her to take this step. The girl was a 9th standard student at Ahlcon Public School in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Phase-III. pic.twitter.com/2a65idq1k6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018

On Tuesday, the victim's parents had gone out for a while. When they returned home at around 6 pm, they saw that their daughter's room was locked from inside.

"They broke open the door and found her hanging from a ceiling fan. She was rushed to Kailash Hospital where she was declared dead," The Times of India quoted the deceased girl's relative as saying.

Though the police could not find a suicide note to ascertain the reason behind the girl killing herself, her mother is blaming two of her school teachers. The victim's mother also added that she had often complained about two teachers who were very strict and would scold her every day.

The victim's father also added that her teachers would touch her inappropriately.

She told me her SST teachers touch her inappropriately, I said since I'm also a teacher I can say they can't do it,might be a mistake but she said, 'I'm scared of them,no matter how well I write they'll fail me.' Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her: Father #Noida pic.twitter.com/Cidqvfz0L1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018

The victim had also refused to go to school, said an NDTV report.

However, the principal of the Noida school has said that the child had not been failed in any exam.

"It's an unfortunate incident. School has been following promotion policies of CBSE. Let me make it clear that she had not failed, a re-test was scheduled. We will cooperate with probe agencies." the principal told ANI.

Meanwhile, the victim's parents have said that they had filed a complaint about sexual harassment but the cop has not mentioned it in the FIR.

The cops have sent the body for an autopsy. Meanwhile, people close to the victim's family have said they are seeking legal advice on the matter.

One student takes his or her life every 55 minutes

Suicides by students in India's schools and colleges is increasing every year.

Earlier in March, a teenage boy from the Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, allegedly killed self as he was under depression after his teachers had scolded him for reaching the class late.

In February, a 16-year-old girl from Hyderabad took her life after she was allegedly harassed by her college teacher.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 26,000 students have killed themselves since 2014. In 2016, 9,474 students had killed themselves.

This means that one student takes his or her life every 55 minutes. In most cases, failure in examinations is the prime cause for students taking the extreme step in their life.

Reach out these suicide helplines of India in cases of emergencies.

