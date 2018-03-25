An eight-year-old girl was found dead with scratch marks on her neck at her home in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on Friday evening, March 23.

The incident came to light when Mallamma, a neighbor noticed a dog enter the victim's home and went to alert the child. On entering the house, Mallamma went inside only to find the girl lying unconscious on the bed, with scratch marks on the neck. Mallamma tried to wake up the girl but to no avail. The class 3 student was alone at her residence after school in the afternoon as her parents were at work, the Times of India reported.

She soon rang up her parents Lalitha and Narasimhulu, and informed them of the incident. The parents, who hailed from Mahbubnagar, rushed back home fearing the worst. They called an ambulance which rushed to the spot, however, the girl was declared dead.

The local police were informed about the incident. "Investigation is being done from various angles, including to ascertain whether anyone intruded and harmed the victim knowing that she was alone at home. PME report will be key to crack the case,'' K Narayana Reddy, Rajendranagar sub-inspector was quoted by TOI.

Monika's parents suspect foul play and have sought police help to know the cause of death, claiming their daughter had no health problems and unable to understand the mysterious circumstance of their child's death.

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem and the police are waiting for the report to ascertain the cause. The police filed a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the daily reported.