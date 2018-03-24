A teenage girl took her life Friday, March 23, after she was allegedly harassed by a group of boys from her neighborhood in Alipur, New Delhi.

The class 12 student hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her home leaving behind a suicide note that was later recovered by the police. In her suicide note, the victim said that she was taking the extreme step as she was being eve-teased.

"She did it because a neighbor used to stalk her and also threatened to kill her parents," a family member was quoted as saying by ANI. The relative told the cops that the girl took her life as she was being stalked.

The police have registered a case under POCSO Act and section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Express reported. They confirmed that they have identified some of the accused, however, efforts are being made to find the absconding culprits.

One of the accused has been identified as a 20-year-old man named Mayank, ANI reported.

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem. The police are currently investigating the case.

In a similar incident, a class 9 girl took her life in Noida Tuesday, March 20. Her parents claimed that she was sexually harassed and pressurized by her school teachers. The 16-year-old girl hanged herself at her house in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar when she was alone at home.

The victim's mother added that she had often complained about two teachers in her school who were very strict and would scold her every day. The girl's father claimed that her teachers would also touch her inappropriately.

Since the incident came to light, several parents protested outside the school to demand justice.

The principal and two teachers of the school were booked in a case for sexual assault and abetment to suicide.