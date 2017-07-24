In a bizarre incident that took place in Kerala, a Class 10 student produced her death certificate for identity verification at her school in Kasargod.

When the teachers checked the documents they were startled to see it stated that she had died 14 years ago.

The 14-year-old student, Sweta Poojary, was asked to submit her birth certificate to run verification of her details to register for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC). However, the document that she produced turned out to be her death certificate.

Reports state that the docment had been issued by the Bellur panchayat. The teachers said that they were thrown off guard and it took them time to realise the goof up in the certificate.

Surprisingly, even Poojary was taken aback on seeing the document.

According to the New Indian Express, the minor is a native of Kinningar in Bellur panchayat. She was born on September 13, 2002. Her father, Ramanna Poojary registered her birth with the panchayat in October 2002 and the local body issued the certificate in February 2003.

However, back then Ramanna had not bothered to read the certificate, and kept it safely in his cupboard. On Saturday, when his daughter asked for her birth certificate, he gave it to her.

It was at the school that Sweta's teachers realised that the government officials had wrongly typed the title head of the document as Death Certificate instead of Birth Certificate.

There are frequent reports of government officials gooofing up important documents. In another such indicent, a pet dog called Tommy Singh had been issued an Aadhaar card.

The identity document had stated that the male pet was born to 'Sheru Singh' on 26 November, 2009.