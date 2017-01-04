- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Clashes rage in Karama district as battle to retake Mosul continues
Clashes continued in and around Mosul on 3 January and heavy gunfire was exchanged in the eastern district of Karama, where elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces were fighting Isis militants.
Most popular