Clashes rage in Karama district as battle to retake Mosul continues

  • January 4, 2017 17:22 IST
    By Reuters
Clashes continued in and around Mosul on 3 January and heavy gunfire was exchanged in the eastern district of Karama, where elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces were fighting Isis militants.
