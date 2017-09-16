Clashes between police and protesters erupted after the trial of Jason Stockley. Stockley was found not guilty of murdering Anthony Lamar Smith on Dec. 20 2011. The white former policeman shot the black suspect after a car chase. Around 600 protesters gathered after the verdict demanding justice for Smith. A small group began throwing bricks and breaking windows. Eight officers were injured according to police.
Clashes in St. Louis after Stockley not guilty verdict
- September 16, 2017 20:13 IST
