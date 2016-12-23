Clash of Clans, the popular mobile strategy game video from developer Supercell, had recently released a new December update for the game.

Following this update, Supercell revealed that there is more in store for players. The first gift as part of the Santa's Surprise is the Santa's Surprise Spell.

This maroon looking Spell costs 19,000 Elixir and it deals a total damage of 900. It takes down both air and ground buildings. This spell has Santa flying on his reindeer and dropping off some explosive presents on the marked location. This is an area splash Spell, which means it also weakens the structures nearby the target location.

This special feature is available until January 5.

YouTuber Powerbang Gaming noted in his video that Santa's Surprise Spell was not as effective as Lightening Spells.

Players can also double their resource production as Supercell is offering 1 Gem collector boost.