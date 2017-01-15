Clash of Clans, the popular mobile strategy video game from Supercell has received a new Golem event, which allows users to train Golems at a discounted price. Not just that, there is also a multiplayer challenge which will allow players to get rewards with free gems and XP.

The new event lets Golems to be trained for 90 percent discounted cost. Golems are trained using the expensive Dark Elixir.

Golems act like a damage sponge and they can be teamed up with P.E.K.K.A and Wizards

Players are also offered a multiplayer event challenge where they must use two Golems and win in three matches. It will fetch them 300 XP and 30 gems.

In another two days, Clash of Clans will have a new event called the Jump Spell Event. Though there aren't many details available on the event, it could be a booster to using jump spells in the inventory more often.

Since the December update, Supercell has been conducting regular events in-game. Previous once included Hog Riders event, Dragons discount event, Star Bonus event and now Golem event.