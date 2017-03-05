- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
Civilians flee Mosul on muddy roads as battle rages on
Civilians continue to flee the battle between Iraqi forces and Isis militants. Many crossed the front line under gunfire and lost all their possessions. UNICEF estimates 191,000 people, including 100,000 children, have been displaced since the beginning of the campaign in Mosul in October. Isis has controlled the western part of Mosul since 2014. Narrow roads hinder the Iraqi military advance and militants hide among civilians.
