- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Civilians flee Mosul as Iraqi army advances
Iraqi civilians continue to flee from areas in eastern Mosul. According to the International Organisation for Migration nearly 100,000 people have escaped so far.Hundreds were transported to camps for displaced people on 27 December after the Iraqi army captured parts of eastern Mosul from Islamic State.IS reacted with increased attacks on the army in these areas endangering the lives of civilians trapped in the city.
Most popular