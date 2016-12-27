Civilians flee Mosul as Iraqi army advances

Iraqi civilians continue to flee from areas in eastern Mosul. According to the International Organisation for Migration nearly 100,000 people have escaped so far.Hundreds were transported to camps for displaced people on 27 December after the Iraqi army captured parts of eastern Mosul from Islamic State.IS reacted with increased attacks on the army in these areas endangering the lives of civilians trapped in the city.
