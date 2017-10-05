Around 1,300 woman and children have fled the Islamic State controlled town of Hawija in the past two days. Iraqi forces are aiming to dislodge Islamic State from Hawija and the surrounding areas, where up to 78,000 people could be trapped, according to the United Nations.
Civilians flee Hawija as Iraqi forces fight to oust Islamic State
- October 5, 2017 16:06 IST
