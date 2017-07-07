The homeless population in America's financial capital, New York, has gone up by 39 percent this year, the highest number recorded since 2005. According to the latest annual survey by the Department of Homeless Services, this year there were 3,892 homeless people on the street compared to 2,794 people at the same time in 2016.

The rise in the homeless population is highest since 12 years and comes despite Mayor Bill de Blasio's drastic effort to deal with the problem.

"We remain undeterred in our efforts to bring New Yorkers off the streets," Bill de Blasio said, according to Daily Mail. "We learned from our first year of HOME-STAT that our daily counting detracted from our ability to deliver services, which is why we have revamped our outreach program and refocused our teams on delivering care to high-need areas."

The data of the homeless population was collected as part of the HOME-STAT program.

"After evaluating the first year of HOME-STAT, the most comprehensive street homeless outreach effort in the nation, we're making enhancements that will enable our outreach teams to reach more New Yorkers living on the street, many of whom have fallen through numerous safety nets and are often resistant to accepting services," Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks said in a statement.

Despite the huge jump in the homeless population, New York still does not take the top spot in the list of cities around the world with high homeless.

Take a look at other seven cities from around the world with high homeless population

Manila, Philippines

The capital, Manila, tops the list of cities with high homeless population around the world. It is estimated that more than 1.2 million homeless children live on the streets and 70,000 children are from Manila alone.

New York, US

America's financial capital is the second city in the world with the highest homeless population. In April 2017, around 61,277 people slept in the NYC shelters each night. According to the NGO Coalition for the Homeless, out of the 61,277 people, there were 23,000 children, 23,744 adults and 14,854 single adults.

Los Angeles, US

The third city on the list is Los Angeles, US. The city recorded a huge jump in the homeless population this year. This year, it is estimated that 57,794 people were homeless.

Moscow, Russia

According to Homeless World Cup, more than 5 million people are said to be homeless in Russia, which comes to 3.5 percent population. Out of these 5 million homeless, one million are children and more than 50,000 are in Moscow.

Mumbai, India

The financial capital of India accounts for a population of 57,415 homeless people, according to the government. However, several NGOs claim that the number could be more.

Mexico City - Mexico

Around 40 percent population lives in poverty in Mexico City. According to reports, between 15,000 and 30,000 people are said to be homeless. An analysis by Professor Inzúa reveals that 40 percent of homeless children are addicted to drugs.

Jakarta, Indonesia

The homeless and poor people in Jakarta accounts to 3.72 percent, but due to flood and other natural calamities, the percentage of homeless people has only grown.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

According to a study, 2,350,000 homeless people are in Argentina with several recorded homeless in the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires. As per reports, more than 15,000 people are said to be homeless and the numbers could go up.