Cities across the world switch lights off for Earth Hour

  • March 26, 2017 15:41 IST
    By Reuters
Buildings all over the world had their lighting switched off for an hour on 25 March. Earth Hour aims to increase awareness of climate change and efficient energy use. The event is in its 10th year and was started by the World Wildlife Fund. 7,000 cities across 172 countries participated, including Sydney, Paris, Dubai and Shanghai.
