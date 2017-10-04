In an unusual incident, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard fired in the air with his service pistol to break up a fight in a Delhi metro station on Monday night.

The CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector who has been identified as Mohammed Umar shot in the air when the group of men who were fighting were about to assault him.

The incident that took place in Monday night at Azadpur metro station was captured on a CCTV camera and also by an onlooker. The video has since then gone viral on the social media.

Here's what happened

As seen in the video, at around 8:20 am, two men got into a heated argument at the ticket counter, following which Umar took the duo to the control room. Umar asked them to a pay a fine for creating ruckus at the station, the CISF officials were quoted as saying by the Economic Times.

One of them, a 17-year-old resident of Wazirpur industrial area called 20 other people and the situation was about to turn violent.

According to an India Today report, a few onlookers also joined the chaos. It was then that the CISF personnel pulled out his service pistol and made several unsuccessful attempts to break the fight.

Umar then grabbed a man who was wearing a blue shirt by his collar and dragged him away. However, the man suddenly fell unconscious reacting to which the irate people went to attack Umar. He then raised his pistol and fired a shot in the air, which immediately brought the crowd under control.

Nobody was injured in the incident. A 17-year-old guy was arrested, two people have been identified and the police are searching for the rest.

However, it is still unclear as to what was the reason that instigated the brawl between the two men.

Meanwhile, an India Today report said that the metro trains ran uninterrupted despite the incident.

Here's a video of the brawl