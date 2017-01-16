A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly committed suicide at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday (January 16).

Sources from the Bengaluru International Airport Police Station confirmed the incident to International Business Times India.

Suresh Gaikwad, the deceased jawan, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while he was on duty at the airport.

The reason behind the suicide is not known yet.

On January 12, a CISF jawan in Bihar's Aurangabad district had fired at four of his fellow colleagues killing all of them.

More details are awaited.