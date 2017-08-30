In a bizarre incident, a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) aspirant was disqualified for having a tattoo on his right shoulder.

Hardik Vaghela, a resident of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, had appeared for the physical test in Hyderabad when he was declared unfit on two grounds -- for knock-knee and the tattoo, reported The Times of India.

Vaghela has moved Gujarat high court asking how he can be disqualified for the post of constable/driver in CISF over a tattoo. The tattoo mark would in no way stop him from performing his duties. Further, the tattoo is not visible as it gets covered by clothes, TOI reported.

The court allowed him to take the physical examination again in Chattisgarh in July and the knock-knee diagnosis proved to be false. After the first physical test, Vaghela approached a Gandhinagar hospital to get the tattoo erased. As per reports, the tattoo will soon disappear completely.

But the CISF is not ready to consider his case citing a circular issued by the Central government which says people with tattoos cannot be considered for armed forces.

Vaghela's lawyer Jeet Bhatt argued in the high court that there is no rule banning tattoos and it's purely a personal choice.

"It was also submitted that under religious customs and traditions, many have to make a tattoo on their bodies and that such a custom is not banned by law. Hence, rejection of his candidature for having a tattoo mark violates the customary rights of the individuals and thus it is violative of the fundamental rights of a citizen," the lawyer claimed.

Justice SG Shah, after hearing the plea, sought an explanation on the issue from Centre and CISF. Also, the CISF was told to keep one post vacant till pendency of Vaghela's petition. Next hearing is on November 13.