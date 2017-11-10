Cinematographer Priyan's death has come as a shock to his fans and friends in Kollywood. The cameraman passed away at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 9, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai.

Priyan's journey in the film industry had begun with actor-producer K Balaji's camera unit. After working in Sujatha International for five years, he moved to legendary filmmaker Balu Mahendra's camp and assisted in his films like Moondram Pirai (1982), Olangal (1982), Sadma (1983) and Yathra (1984).

He was also part of movies like Mani Ratnam's Pagal Nilavu (1985) and Nayakan (1987). After working in the industry for close to two decades, he got a break as an independent cinematographer in KS Adhiyaman's Thotta Chinungi.

Thereafter, he worked in many big projects like Thenali, Star, Majunu, Singam and Velayudham. It has to be noted that the cinematographer, whose birth name was Nagendran, got his screen name Priyan after Cheran's Porkalam.

The interesting part of his career was Priyan was director Hari's favourite cameraman and worked in 13 of his 14 movies -- with Venghai being the exception. He had also been signed for the director's next movie Saamy Square.

Meanwhile, many celebrities have mourned the death of Priyan on Twitter. Here, are some of the condolence messages:

Keerthy Suresh: Heartbroken to know the demise of #Priyan Sir DOP ! Can't express my grief in words. May your soul #RIP . Strength and power to his family.

Shanthnu Buddy: Shocked to hear about the demise of Cinematographer #Priyan sir ! #RIP

Siddharth‏: Kind, professional and extremely hard working cinematographer #Priyan is no more. Gone too soon. R.I.P sir. Deepest condolences to his kin.

Vikram posted on Instagram: Mere words cannot fully express the sorrow I feel after hearing about the sudden passing away of Priyan.. one of the sweetest people I have ever met in my life. It's a huge loss for everyone who has been touched by this gentle person. May his soul rest in peace.

Dhilip Subbarayan‏: A humble person & a fine technician Cinematographer #Priyan sir. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP.

Hansika‏: #RIP cinematographer #Priyan sir .had the opportunity to work with him in few of my movies ,can't believe it ; still in shock . Prayers to his family #GoneTooSoon

Johnson PRO: #Priyan - One of the best cinematographers that I came across in my career. As a personal friend, he used to tell me about his long time desire of becoming a filmmaker. It's sad to see his dream unfulfilled. RIP my friend:

Vedhika: Saddened to hear about #Priyan sir. Worked with him in Kaalai. Such a thorough gentleman and so humble . May God give strength to his family. #RipPriyan sir You will be missed :(

Dhananjayan Govind: Very shocking death of DoP #Priyan sir. A great technician & a very humble person I met. A big loss to the industry. Condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/dm8PTpDFFF

Simran: Cinematographer #Priyan Sir you will always be remembered through your significant work. My deepest condolences and prayers goes to family, friends #RIP

Khushbusundar: Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Cinematographer #Priyan..gone too soon..deepest condolences to his family..may he Rest in peace.

Sriya Reddy: Dop #priyan sir omg this is something I just cannot fathom such a wonderful person pleasant memories working with him in #thimiru too young to go #rip sir

Silva stunt‏: Really shocking ! Missing u #priyan sir