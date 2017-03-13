Kerala State Film Award winner Jomon T John is a successful cinematographer in Malayalam, having cranked the camera for superhit movies Charlie, Thattathin Marayathu, Chaappa Kurish, ABCD, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Jacobinte Swargarajyam, among many others.

Also read: Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram: Anu Emmanuel out, Ritu Varma in

Jomon was recently in the news after he was roped in as the cinematographer of Vikram's most anticipated film, Dhruva Natchathiram. However, Jomon has backed out of the Gautham Vasudev Menon-directorial due to his tight schedule, and is said to have been replaced by Santhanam Krishnan, son of popular cinematographer Ravi K Chandran for the remaining schedules of the upcoming spy thriller.

Jomon has now joined the team of Rohit Shetty's directorial venture Golmaal Again, which is the latest installment in the popular Golmaal franchise. The movie has an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in main roles. The cinematographer himself announced the news via his social media page, and stated that he is blessed to get opportunities to work with passionate filmmakers like Gautham Menon and Rohit Shetty.

Honoured to announce my new project, Golmaal, with Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgan, Parineethi Chopra & Tabu. But good things come with a price and so this time I will not be able to work with Gautham Sir (#Druvanachathiram) and be part of the rest of the journey with him despite trying to adjust dates and accommodate both, as Golmaal was committed much before. But I feel blessed for getting the opportunity to work with such passionate directors. Thanks for your prayers and love. #Bollywood #golmaalagain #unlimitedFun

Jomon had earlier shared a photo with Vikram, praising the star for his humble attitude. "Druvanachathiram has been a tremendous experience. It was amazing working with Chiyan Vikram. His humble, common man attitude strikes you. Again Gautham Vasudev Menon and On 5D (trailer), enthralling experience awaits.Thanks for all the love and wishes!shoot in progress✌️️✌️️ [sic]," he posted on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, latest reports also suggest that Jomon will be bankrolling Major Ravi's upcoming romantic entertainer, starring Nivin Pauly, for which the successful cinematographer will crank the camera as well.