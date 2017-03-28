Sony Pictures certainly had a big night at CinemaCon yesterday. At the CinemaCon's massive assembly of prestigious movie studios, theatre owners, and press (at (Las Vegas, Nevada), Sony revealed a few big movies' trailers, posters, and some exclusive clips.

Amongst all clips and trailers, Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming was the most exclusive of all as the Marvel chief Kevin Feige presented the trailer along with Sony Pictures Motion Group Chairman Tom Rothman. About Feige, Rothman said, "I actually gave Kevin his first job on the first X-Men. If I knew a big shot he was going to be, I would have kissed his a** a little more."

Below is the list of movie clips which are released at CinemaCon.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The clip teases Tom Holland's Peter Parker with his famous Spider-Tracer (a small electronic robot which tracks objects and individuals for the Spider-Man). And, the first look of Michael Keaton's Vulture is also unveiled as he is trying to kill Tom Holland's Spider-Man during an air battle. Spider-Man: Homecoming will hit theaters on July 7, 2017.

The Dark Tower

Sony released an exclusive first clip for Dark Tower with Idris Elba as the Gunslinger and Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black. The Dark Tower is the movie adaptation based on Stephen King's famous sci-fi and horror novel of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the footage opens with Idris Elba's character, Roland, looking over a valley. And, then the famous opening line of the Gunslinger has displayed on the screen: "The Man in Black fled across the Desert, and the Gunslinger followed."

It also reveals the scary and creepy side of the Man in Black, while Roland tells him, "I do not kill with my gun, I kill with my heart." And, he fires at The Man in Black, who catches the bullet from behind his back. The footage also shed light on the young boy Jake's character in which he lives in New York and dreams of the Dark Tower. Later, he is shown exploring the abandoned building and find his way to Roland's world.

As THR reported, there are a few slow-mo shots, including a big fight sequence between the Gunslinger and The Man in Black. The clip also teases at Roland's prowess with his guns as he shoots Jake's kidnapper from hundreds of yards away, simply by listening to where the bad guy is. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.

Blade Runner 2049

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling-starrer, the 1982 classic (Ridley Scott), follow-up Blade Runner 2049's first footage has also been introduced at CinemaCon. The movie opens October 6.

.@RyanGosling takes the stage to discuss @BladeRunner 2049 "it was so surreal to be walking around in the world of #BladeRunner" #CinemaCon — CinemaCon (@CinemaCon) March 28, 2017

According to THR, the new footage played, with the standout moment coming from a very creepy Jared Leto. "Every civilization was built off the back of a disposal workforce," says Leto's character as he caresses a newborn replicant. "We make angels, but I can only make so many. Happy birthday." In another scene, Robin Wright's character speaks to Ryan Gosling's officer, telling him, "There is an order to things. That's what we do here. We keep order."

Jumanji

Dwayne Johnson brought something big at Sony's CinemaCon on Monday night— the first look at Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The cast members include Nick Jonas, Jack Black, and Karen Gillian. While talking about their filming experience in Hawaii, Jack Black exclaimed, "We had centipedes nipping at the sack, deal with that DiCap!" Jumanji opens in theatre on December 22.

Baby Driver

Edgar Wright's latest film, Baby Driver's release date moves up nearly two months earlier than originally planned. The film will release on June 28 while the film was supposed to release on August 11. The first six minutes of the film was shown at CinemaCon. Baby Driver features Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, and Jon Bernthal.

Sony Picture's worldwide distribution chief Rory Bruer has also unveiled the clip of animated movies Smurfs: The Lost Village, and The Emoji Movie (August 4) and some concept drawings from Sony's Christmas movie The Star.