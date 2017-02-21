The Cinema Paradiso Club (CPC) Cine Awards 2016 turned out to be a huge success as the organisers honoured the celebrities for their genuine and deserving performances, instead of judging them for their star value and TRP ratings. The ceremony, held at Cochin Palace Hotel on Sunday, February 19, was attended by a few celebrities of the Mollywood industry.

While all the recently concluded Malayalam film awards ceremonies honoured Mohanlal and Manju Warrier as the best actors in 2016, the members of Facebook group CPC, selected Vinayakan as the best actor for his notable performance in Rajeev Ravi's Kammatipaadam, while Anuraga Karikkin Vellam-fame Rajisha Vijayan and Kali actress Sai Pallavi were selected as the best actresses. The audience were eagerly awaiting the moment when Vinayakan receives an award for portraying the role of Ganga in the movie, and CPC's decision to honour him has been garnering immense appreciation from netizens.

Meanwhile, Manikandan Achari, who played as Balan chettan in Kammatipaadam received the award for Best Supporting Actor, and audience call him yet another deserving actor to be honoured. Young star Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the screen space with both Vinayakan and Manikandan in Kammatipaadam, is all praise for them, whom he calls the real heroes of the movie.

"Warms my heart and fills it with immense joy to see Vinayakan Chetan and Manikandan Chetan get accolades love and appreciation for #Kammattipaadam ! I've been blessed to have learnt from them and be a part of the same film. Right from the get go I said they are the real heros of #Kammattipaadam. And I still say it.

Many other celebrities, including Pearle Maaney, Roopesh Peethambaran and Vivek Ranjit have also appreciated the organisers of the show for giving awards to deserving talents of Mollywood. The other winners of the second edition of CPC Cine Awards 2016 also include director Dileesh Pothan producer Aashiq Abu, cinematographer Shyju Khalid, script writer Shyam Pushkaran, music composer Bijibal (all for Maheshinte Prathikaram) and Rohini (best supporting actress - Action Hero Biju, Guppy), while Indrans was given Special Honourary Award by actor Jayasurya.

The event was also graced by Mollywood actors Vijay Babu, Saiju Govinda Kurup, Baby Meenakshi, Shalin, director Basil Joseph and it was organised by director Midhun Manuel Thomas, Arun Ashok, Abhay Darwin, Ben Mathew and the other admins and active members of the CPC.

Check out the celebrity response and photos of the award distribution ceremony here:

