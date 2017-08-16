Rafael Nadal has been one of the best players in 2017, and his surge in world rankings will justify it. Nadal will become world number one next week when the ATP releases their rankings, but he has his eyes on the ongoing Cincinnati Masters, which he won last in 2013.

The top seed will face Richard Gasquet in the second round on Wednesday, and Nadal should fancy his chances against the Frenchman. Nadal has an incredible record against Gasquet, who has not tasted success even once as their 14-0 head-to-head, records suggest.

Such record will not make Nadal complacent as he treats his opponents with respect. With Gasquet being a quality player, Nadal understands the need to be on top of his game as the Frenchman can pounce on any mistake he makes.

Nadal comes into this clash with a shocking loss against Denis Shapovalov in the Canadian Open, which will make him even hungrier to win this title. With Roger Federer also having withdrawn from the competition, Nadal is the overwhelming favourite for the title.

This clash against Gasquet will be his first match of the Cincinnati Masters as he had received a bye in the first round. The two players last met in 2015, where Nadal emerged victorious in straight sets. This will be their first meeting in two years, and things might have changed with Nadal becoming an even better player, as he seems to have got his mojo back this season.

As for Gasquet, the Frenchman did not have any problem in getting past Aussie qualifier John-Patrick Smith in the opening round. He played good tennis to beat his opponent in straight sets, but Gasquet knows that it will not be enough to reach the second round.

The 31-year-old needs to bring his A game to even challenge Nadal and show the exit doors. Gasquet needs to be consistent with his shot making to stun Nadal, who will look to continue his dominance over the Frenchman.

Where to watch live

Rafael Nadal vs Richard Gasquet is scheduled for 8:30 pm local time, 6 am IST, 1:30 am BST. Here are the TV and live streaming options

India: TV: Sony ESPN

US: TV: Tennis Channel. Live streaming: Tennis Channel

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Go