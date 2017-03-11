Singer Ciara, who is expecting her first baby with husband Russell Wilson, was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday that freaked all her fans. TMZ reports that the pregnant singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV when the accident took place. The singer is into her third trimester of pregnancy.

Thankfully, neither the pregnant star nor the driver was injured in the accident. "Ciara and the baby are doing well. The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car," her representative told E! News.

As soon as the news broke out, fans expressed their concerns on Twitter. Addressing them, Ciara and her husband took to Twitter to confirm that she and the baby are fine.

#Ciara was involved in a car accident but her and #BabyWilson are ok ?? A post shared by ?BodyShock Worldwide (@bodyshockusa) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

Ciara tweeted: "Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid." Whereas husband Russell Wilson tweeted: "Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!"

Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid ☺?? — Ciara (@ciara) March 11, 2017

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! ?????? — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

After the confirmation was in place, the twitterrati breathed a sigh of relief.

@ciara Thankful you and baby are okay! God is good! Get some rest little momma! — That Seahawk Gal (@Teresa4ever12) March 11, 2017

@ciara OMG you're ok. I was so so worried. I was having epic meltdowns. I was so scared for you. So glad you're back up slaying! ❤❤❤u — Kyle (@TheHeDevil) March 11, 2017

@ciara now sit down ma and no more driving. You gave us all high blood pressure today. Thank God you are okay — Maranda (@SCORPIO4LIFE118) March 11, 2017

It all happened when the singer tried to make a left turn, and a grey Volvo T-boned her vehicle on the passenger side. As soon as the accident took place, Ciara was seen talking on the phone. Ciara has not revealed her due date, but she joked in an interview to HarpersBazaar.com that she will be delivering two babies: her unborn child and an upcoming album.

? By @danibrubaker_ Makeup @yolondafrederick Hair @cesar4styles Styled By @William_graper @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Ciara is already a mother to a boy, Future Zahir, from her ex, Future. Ciara and Future were engaged, but things turned messy resulting in a bad break-up. However, since she met her NFL hubby, Ciara is said to be happier.