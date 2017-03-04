Churchill Brothers, reinstated in the I-League some months back after a lot of hullabaloo, went on defeat Bengaluru FC earlier this season and were also part of a nine-goal thriller against Minerva Punjab FC. Despite this, they are still eighth in the table with nine points from 11 matches.

It's all about their erratic form this season that has surprised many. And ahead of their second encounter against Mohun Bagan this season on Saturday, Bagan fans better be wary.

The first encounter between them this season turned out to be a 1-0 win for the Mariners at the Barasat Stadium in January. What happens now as the action shifts to the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa?

Churchill bagged a morale-boosting 3-0 win against DSK Shivajians in their previous match of the competition, while Mohun Bagan enter the match after sealing the AFC Cup 2017 berth. Keeping the undefeated record in the I-League intact this season is the aim of Sanjoy Sen and his men, but with the experienced Derrick Pereira appointed the head coach of Churchill, Sen is not taking the match lightly.

"Ever since Derrick Pereira has joined, Churchill has improved a lot in their playing style and they have become much stronger than when we played them last time," mentioned Sen, in the pre-match presser. "So it will be challenging for us and away matches are always difficult."

"I respect Derrick and I know how capable he is and our challenge is to get maximum points from tomorrow's match."

Match schedule

Date: March 4

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco, Goa

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - Ten Sports, I-League website.

Live score - Twitter.