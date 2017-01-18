At the start of I-League 2017, East Bengal coach Trevor Morgan said he wants nothing short of total domination in the competition. Apparently, East Bengal has failed to live up to the coach's expectation.

Is Mehtab Hossain exiting East Bengal now?

Now. with East Bengal's arch-rivals Mohun Bagan clocking three wins on the trot, Morgan's side...well, has to play catch up with Bagan and Bengaluru FC to remain in the title race.

At the moment, East Bengal has four points from two games (1 win,1 draw).

The Kolkata giants will take on Goan side Churchill Brothers in their round 3 fixture of I-League 2017 on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

"I think at the moment, all of our games are must win games, if we want to be challenging for the title," said Morgan at the pre-match press conference. "We are certainly trying and we are prepared to win the game. We've got some more firepower than we had in our first game."

East Bengal roped in Kyrgyzstan forward Ildar Amirov, Trinidad & Tobago forward Willis Plaza as well as Haiti striker Wedson Anselme to bolster the attacking line this season. Indian stars Arnab Mondal, Cavin Lobo and Robert Lalthlamuana will miss the match owing to injuries.

For Churchill Brothers, Brandon Fernandes and Adil Khan's might miss the match.

Schedule

Date: January 18

Time: 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Goa

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - Ten Sports.

Live score - Twitter.