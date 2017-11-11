Top seed Andrey Rublev takes on seventh seed Chung Hyeon in the title match of ATP Next Gen Finals 2017 in Milan on Saturday, November 11.

Both the youngsters are chasing history as one of them will be crowned champion in the inaugural edition of the tournament, which was conceptualised by the ATP in pursuit of Next Gen superstar.

Rublev, the world number 37, crushed fourth seed Borna Coric 4-1, 4-3 [6], 4-1 in the semi-final on Friday, November 10. The Russian was in complete control of the match and it was evident with the way his Croatian opponent kept smashing racquets in agony.

The top seed though is not starting the final as favourite as he has never beaten [2-0] his South Korean opponent in his career so far.

The 20-year-old lost the group stage match against Chung and qualified for the semi-final round after finishing as the second best. Rublev was also taken to the distance in his matches against Denis Shapovalov and wildcard entrant Gianluigi Quinzi.

Meanwhile, Chung was unstoppable in the group stages, losing just three sets en route to the semi-finals. The world number 54 showcased grit and determination when he fended away a stern challenge from Daniil Medvedev 4-1, 4-1, 3-4 [4], 1-4, 4-0 in the semi-final on Friday.

21-year-old Chung was looking good for a straight-set win after taking the first two sets in the semi-final. However, Medvedev came back to force a decider. The South Korean kept calm and got past the finish line with a commanding performance in the final set.

When does the final start and how to watch it live

The ATP Next Gen Finals title match between Chung and Rublev will not start before 9pm local time, 1:30am IST [Sunday]