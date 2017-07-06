Christopher Nolan is no doubt the synonym to Batman for DC fans. The director presented splendid work of art in the form of his Dark Knight trilogy.

While he may no longer be associated with Batman (Matt Reeves takes over the helm for the upcoming DCEU Batman movie), he will, however, play an important role in shaping Ben Affleck's Batman, which will be directed by Matt Reeves.

In new talks with the War for the Planet of the Apes director, Reeves discussed his upcoming DCEU movie and shared that the Dunkirk director's work will aid in forming the base for The Batman movie.

Talking to Yahoo! Movies, Reeves revealed that he would want to follow the footsteps of Nolan. Highlighting Nolan's take on the superhero genre and the impact the Caped Crusader left, Reeves told the website that the new Batman movie will be a tribute to Nolan.

"What I love that [Nolan] did was that he took the genre seriously. What studios are willing to make at the moment is a very, very narrow band of films. What I discovered is that this genre has the potential to be about something more. You can use the metaphors of the genre to talk about [a lot]. I think that the metaphors of both of the franchises [Batman and Apes] enable you to tell stories that have deep emotional resonance," Reeves shared.

Talking about his way of dealing with the movie, Reeves teased fans that he "hopes to tell a very emotional Batman story." Promoting 'War for the Planet of the Apes', Reeves explained "I do see a very strong parallel between [Batman and Caesar] because they're both damaged characters who are grappling to the do the right thing in a very imperfect world. A world that's filled with all of the corruption that is human."

Nolan's superhero movies remain as a classic, not just among superhero movies but for the film industry on the whole. Recreating that magic, emotions and powerful characters on screen will be a big task. And if Reeves is going to attempt it, fans will have high hopes from the director.

The production of The Batman is set to begin in early 2018.

The Dark Knight Trailer: