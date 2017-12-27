If you spent Christmas with a stuffy nose while battling with a cold, then you must know you are not alone there. Singing sensation Rihanna also spent the festival being extremely sick.

Although she is 'sick af', she did not upset her fans when it comes to giving a glimpse of her Christmas special look. And, she looks incredible even when sick.

Taking to Instagram, RiRi wrote: "when you sick af but yo friend let you wear his dress! thanks @christopherkane I feel better already ❣️ .....lipstick shade: #MADAMN"

The Umbrella crooner donned a blood red Christopher Kane gown along with a pair of red heels. In the photo, she is seen slouching in a chair at a corner of the room.

She also took to her Instagram to inform her fans about her unexpected sickness on Christmas holiday. She captioned it, "1st day of Christmas $anta gave to me: the cold!!!"

She shared another photo of her red dress, captioning: "When you tryna get cute for $anta but you ain't got no chimney."

On the other hand, the Work hitmaker's 29-year-old cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne passed away on Tuesday as he was shot to death in the St Michaels area of Barbados.

Rihanna took to the social media platform to mourn his untimely demise with a heartfelt message, "RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!"