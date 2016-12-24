Christmas has finally arrived and if you are going to spend your Christmas Eve with the TV, then you will have plenty of options to choose from Christmas special episodes. Several networks like BBC One, ITV and Channel One are showing movies and special episodes of TV shows.

So, right from Great British Bake Off to Doctor Who, check out which shows are going to telecast the Christmas special episodes and more on the schedule too.

Doctor Who

Written by show runner Steven Moffat, Doctor Who's Sunday episode The Return of Dr. Mysterioso, depicts a superhero story from the day where superheroes used to be ironic and witty. Set in New York, the episode will revolve around Doctor, Nardole and nasty monster.

When: BBC One, 5.45pm (December 25)

Strictly Come Dancing

The Christmas Specials of Strictly Come Dancing have been transmitted by the BBC each year since 2004. It has been revealed that this year's show will be movie-themed.

When: BBC One, 6.45pm (December 25)

Great British Bake Off

BBC's Great British Bake Off is not finished yet. Mel and Sue, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, will all be reunited to wish you a Merry Christmas with a two special episodes.

When: BBC One, 4:45pm, December 25 (1st episode)

7pm, December 26 (2nd episode)

EastEnders

The trailer for the 2016 EastEnders Christmas special suggests the Walford stalwart might not be around for much longer. Phil Mitchell spends 'last Christmas' with family while Roxy and Ronnie will be dramatically exiting the soap during the New Year episodes.

When: BBC One, 8.25 pm (December 24/ Episode 1)

9.30 pm (December 25/ Episode 2)

Coronation Street

This trailer for the Coronation Street Christmas special appears to show Bethany collapsing - will she be okay?

When: ITV, 8 pm (December 25)

Emmerdale

The new promo reveals that Zak's reservations about moving away are revealed. But will he reunite with Lisa? Ashley and the Thomas family get a Christmas surprise.

When: ITV, 5:45 pm (December 25)

Call the Midwife

The festive special of the popular BBC1 show will see the nuns trying to help a tiny struggling mission hospital on the Eastern Cape. But can they save the hospital from closing down? Is Miranda Hart returning for the Christmas special as Chummy?

When: BBC1, 8 pm (December 25)

Grantchester

James Norton and Robson Green return to solve a murder mystery in the snow. Also, will life be complicated between Sidney and his wife Amanda?

When: ITV, 9 pm, (December 24)

Jonathan Creek

Alan Davies is returning in a 90-minute special written by David Renwick and alongside a glittering cast including Warwick Davis, Emun Elliott, Ken Bones and Rosalind March.

When: BBC1, 9 pm, (December 28)

Mrs. Brown's Boys

Voted the best British sitcom of the 21st century, Mrs. Brown's Boys is returning for two Christmas special episodes where Agnes and her family will be celebrating a very chaotic festive season.

When: BBC1, 10.30 pm, (December 25)

Birds of A Feather

Sharon, Tracey and Dorien will be seen together flying the Chigwell nest in the special episodes on Christmas.

When: ITV, 8 pm, (December 24)

The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour will not air any Christmas special this year. Amazon Prime's most anticipated motoring show hosted by the Top Gear trio Clarkson, Hammond, and May, announced that episode seven of Amazon Prime's motoring show has been shot in Namibia. The episode will be split across two dates over Friday, 30th December, and Saturday, 31st December.