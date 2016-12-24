Cover yourself in every way possible with the Yuletide spirit as it is THAT time of the year....once again! This is the Christmas Eve, folks, and being a Saturday makes the silent night, holy night even more special.

Of course, Saturday nights are meant to be wild and everything joyful. Beerfest, winefest, dancefest...you call it. Hardly needs to be explained here what a Saturday night means. Anyway, as Christmas Eve be the occasion, let us turn our attention to the silent and holy night that is normally associated with the night before Christmas!

READ: Top cocktail recipes for Christmas | Fashion in Christmas 2016

Across the world the birth of the Lamb of God, Jesus Christ, will be celebrated with hymns and carols and prayers in the churches. India, too, are not behind in these. Given below are the list of top churches from around the country where the midnight mass ceremony on the Christmas eve is nothing but pure experience!

Thank us later for the enormous peace you will get to experience once you take your seat in these iconic churches tonight. Oh, and make it fast...to get the seats. The queue is gonna be looooong!

St. Paul's Cathedral - Kolkata

One of the most iconic churches not only in India, but also in Asia, has been attracting almost the entire city of Kolkata during the midnight mass ceremony on Christmas Eve. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been a frequent visitor to the church on the holy night.

Midnight mass ceremony 2016 time: 11 pm IST

To get seats: Start lining up outside the gate from 7 pm IST already.

How to reach: Take a metro to Maidan or Rabindra Sadan. Then, walk for 10 minutes to the church.

St. Mark's Cathedral - Bengaluru

Another one in the list of the most beautiful churches in India. The iconic St. Mark's Cathedral, right in the heart of the city, is an exquisite beauty. People from around the world are regulars during the Christmas eve

Midnight mass ceremony 2016 time: 11.30 pm IST

Gates open: 10 pm IST.

How to reach: Take a metro to MG Road. Walk towards the destination for 5 minutes.

Sacred Heart Cathedral - Delhi

If you are in Delhi, you cannot but miss this iconic structure. Located right in Connaught Place, this is one of the best places to attend in the national capital during Christmas. From young ones to their parents and a couple of top politicians from the country, on December 24 night, you can bump into various people.

Midnight mass ceremony 2016 time: 11 pm IST

How to reach: Get down at any of the following metro stations: Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Barakhamba Road, R K Ashram Marg, Central Secretariat, Janpath, Mandi House. Take the Baba Kharak Singh Marg. The church is at the Gol Dak Khana Roundabout.

Basilica of Bom Jesus - Goa

One of the most churches in the country lies in Goa. A world heritage site according to UNESCO, the iconic church sporting a Baroque architecture should be a must-visit for every Indian during the Christmas period. The old world charm and the mysticism is almost inexplicable!

Midnight mass ceremony 2016 time: 11 pm IST

Where is it: Old Goa Rd, Bainguinim, Goa 403402.