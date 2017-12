It's Christmas time and Bollywood's adorable munchkins are too cute to handle this festival.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with cutie Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at Kapoor's annual Christmas party at Shashi Kapoor's house in Juhu, Mumbai. Doesn't he look dashing in that T-shirt? It's the first time we are seeing Taimur stand and the picture is spreading like a wildfire on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Kunal Kemmu shared their kids' pictures on Instagram wishing the world Merry Christmas.

As his daughter turns 3 months old today, Kunal wrote: "It's a merry Christmas every day when you got the best gift in the world look at you with so much love #merrychristmas." [sic.]

Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

There comes Prince #taimuralikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:16am PST

Apart from these, adult star kids like Navya Naveli, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan and many more were spotted partying at Karan Johar's last night.

And they definitely looked hot.