Christmas is around the corner and Mollywood filmmakers are all set to release some of the most awaited big budget entertainers during the festive season in December.

Megastar Mammootty will be competing with young stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan to mark the end of 2017.

Here's the list of Malayalam movies releasing in December 2017:

Masterpiece

In director Ajai Vasudev's Masterpiece, Mammootty plays a college professor by name Edward Livingstone. The megastar's stylish avatar in the action thriller has already impressed the audience.

The movie also has Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Mukesh, Divya Pillai, Maqbool Salmaan and Santhosh Pandit in significant roles. Masterpiece, penned by Uday Krishna is expected to release on December 21 in India. However, the film will hit the screens all over the UAE and GCC on December 28.

Vimaanam

The makers of Vimaanam have taken inspiration from the real life story of Thodupuzha-native deaf and mute Saji, who built the twin seater ultra-light aircraft using recycled material and parts of other vehicles.

Young star Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as Venkidi in the directorial venture of Pradeep M Nair. Vimaanam also has Durga Krishna, Alencier Ley, Lena, Sudheer Karamana and Anarkali in pivotal roles. The big budget entertainer, produced by Listin Stephen has been slated to hit the theatres on December 22.

Aadu 2

After becoming a big hit, the team of Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu are back with the sequel of the Jayasurya-starrer. Titled Aadu 2, the comedy entertainer also has Vijay Babu, Saiju Kurup, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Harikrishnan, Bhagath Manuel, Vineeth Mohan, Renji Panicker in notable roles.

The directorial venture of Midhun Manuel Thomas will be released on December 22 across the country.

Mayanadhi

Aashiq Abu's romantic entertainer Mayanadhi, starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi is one of the promising projects in Malayalam, thanks to its impressive promo videos. Hitmaker Amal Neerad penned the script with Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair.

Mayanadhi, bankrolled by Aashiq and Amal will be released in theatres on December 22.

Aana Alaralodalaral

The family entertainer Aana Alaralodalaral, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan and Anu Sithara, has been making headlines ever since the movie was announced, thanks to its interesting title.

Directed by Dileep Mohan, the movie also has Suraj Venjaramoodu, Innocent, Vijayaraghavan, Hareesh Perumanna in important roles. It will also be released on December 22.

Ee.Ma.Yau

Meanwhile, Lijo Jose Pellissery's experimental movie Ee.Ma.Yau was earlier announced as the first release in December. Though the film was scheduled to hit the theatres in Kerala on December 1, the makers have postponed it to have a countrywide release. The movie, starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan and Dileesh Pothan is also expected to hit the screens this month.