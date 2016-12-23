Chritsmas 2016 songs
Chritsmas 2016 songsReuters

The world is all set to celebrate Christmas 2016 on Sunday and like any other celebration, this also calls for arranging some popular songs in your playlist.

There are a number of hit songs on Christmas that will add more colour to the celebration on December 25. Although Christmas is primarily a festival of the Christians, people around the world from other religions also celebrate the occasion.

YouTube has a host of songs on Christmas that the user can choose from. One can either download the songs from various sites or can play the best songs online. Here is a compilation of some of the top Christmas songs of all-time.

1) White Christmas: It is a slow melodious track by Frank Sinatra that sets the Christmas mood fully.

2) Happy XMAS: This is a happy song by John Lennon and is apt for the occasion.

3) Rockin Around the Christmas Tree: This track will make you groove with your friends around the well decorated Christmas tree.

4) Let it snow: Sung by Dean Martin, Let It Snow has some beautiful lyrics with soothing music.

5) Baby It's Cold Outside: Idina Menzel and Michael Buble's voice makes this slow track very easy to the ears.

