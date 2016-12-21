As the snow drizzles down and brings in the holiday spirit, Christmas serves as the best occasion for a family to binge-watch films together. While the theatres will see a number of new releases, there are a few classics that will always be associated with Christmas. So, grab some holiday lunch, wrap yourself and the family in the warm blanket and spend the Christmas watching these classics. While these movies are mostly made keeping children in mind, you can watch it and relive the nostalgia of your childhood.

The Snowman:

If you have children below the age of 12, this is the perfect movie to watch on Christmas. Based on the book with the same title, The Snowman is a story about a boy who builds a snowman. The snowman comes to life at the stroke of 12. Together, the two play around in the house, ride on a motorbike, fly over the village, Royal Pavilion and Brighton Pier, and over the ocean. They get down on a snow-covered forest and join other snowmen. They also meet the Christmas Father and his reindeers, who give the boy a snowman printed scarf.

It's a Wonderful Life:

On Christmas Eve, George Bailey, played by James Stewart, is on the verge of committing suicide. His guardian angel (played by Henry Travers), decides to help him understand the difference his life has made to the world and how things would be if he weren't born. A classic Christmas among many movie watchers from all age groups, It's a Wonderful Life is a perfect film to watch in the living room with your family.

Home Alone:

Forgotten at home by the family headed on a trip to Paris, Home Alone is filled with numerous scenes that are a laugh riot. A story about a young boy, Kevin (played by Macaulay Culkin) left back on Christmas in an empty house by himself. While he enjoys his new freedom, his adventure begins when two burglars try to break into the house. The movie shows the adventures Kevin follows after he discovers the robbery plan.

Gremlins:

Not into the oh-so-adorable movies? Well, then you can pick Gremlins. On the occasion, a father buys a furry creature called a mogwai (translated into monster) for his son. The father is advised not expose the mogwai to bright light or sunlight, do not let it get wet, and never feed it after midnight. However, his son breaks all the three rules unleashing other creatures who transform into monsters and create havoc in the city.

Miracle on 34th Street:

Do you believe in Santa Claus? Miracle on 34th Street will reinforce your trust in Santa. The Christmas movie revolves around the story of a little girl and her lawyer father proving that a man they meet at a departmental store is actually Santa Claus. The father takes the case to court and the story unfolds to prove whether or not the elder man is truly Santa or not. Watch it to bring alive magic, hope and miracle into your lives, this Christmas.