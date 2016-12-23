People all over the world are celebrating Christmas and wishing for amazing gifts from the Secret Santa. The festival is observed on December 25 to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ.

The time around Christmas is considered to be the best period of the year. Even Bollywood celebrities have their list that they want for Christmas. From Alia Bhatt to Tiger Shroff, the actors have talked about their wishes to DNA. Some of them have asked for expensive gifts, while some wished for stability and world peace.

Take a look here:

Alia Bhatt

This Christmas, I want the world to love.

Jacqueline Fernandez

I want a pair of solitaire earrings in my Christmas stocking! I always wanted a pair but never had the guts to buy it for myself.

Kriti Sanon

I would love to get an outstanding script with a superbly written female character in my stocking this Christmas.

Arjun Kapoor

I just want calmness and stability this time for Christmas.

Bipasha Basu

I want bundles of new currency because of demonetisation.

Tiger Shroff

Can I ask for two gifts? I want a cape and would wish for super powers so I could save the world from terrorism and natural disasters.

Parineeti Chopra

I want an IO Walk hoverboard. Everybody has one and I really want a personalised one! I am going to find one soon.

Karan Singh Grover

The one thing I would want is a never ending packet of cookies.

John Abraham

I want another motorcycle this Christmas!

Athiya Shetty

This year, I want a little bit of patience. If someone could put that inside my X'mas stocking, that'd be perfect. I want to be patient and enjoy the little moments in life. I'm always thinking about the future and stressing.