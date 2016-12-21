Christmas, the festive time of the year is here and people all over the world are awaiting to celebrate the festival. The festival is observed on December 25 to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ.

The festive season, which is known for Santa Claus, Christmas tree, crib, decorations, celebrations and exchanging of gifts is celebrated to spread happiness among the people.

Check out 15 quotes by famous personalities to be shared on Christmas 2016 here:

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. — Norman Vincent Peale, American minister and author

Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling. — Edna Ferber, American novelist

Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection. — Winston Churchill, former British Prime Minister

Christmas is the day that holds all time together. — Alexander Smith, Scottish poet

Every gift which is given, even though it be small, is in reality great, if it is given with affection. — Pindar, Ancient Greek lyric poet from Thebes

Christmas is, of course, the time to be home - in heart as well as body. — Garry Moore American entertainer

Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving. — BC Forbes, Scottish-born American financial journalist

Christmas is a time of year that's so romantic. — Katharine McPhee, American pop singer

The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school. — Alice Cooper, American singer

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone. —Charles M Schulz, American cartoonist

Christmas is joy, religious joy, an inner joy of light and peace.— Pope Francis

Santa Claus has the right idea - visit people only once a year. — Victor Borge, American comedian

Nothing is as peaceful as when Christmas is over, when one has been forgiven for everything and can be normal again. — Tove Jansson

You know you're getting old, when Santa starts looking younger. — anonymous

To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. – Calvin Coolidge, 30th US President

Here are some bible verses that can be shared with your friends and family on Christmas 2016: