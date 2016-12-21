Christmas, the festive time of the year is here and people all over the world are awaiting to celebrate the festival. The festival is observed on December 25 to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ.
The festive season, which is known for Santa Claus, Christmas tree, crib, decorations, celebrations and exchanging of gifts is celebrated to spread happiness among the people.
Check out 15 quotes by famous personalities to be shared on Christmas 2016 here:
Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. — Norman Vincent Peale, American minister and author
Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling. — Edna Ferber, American novelist
Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection. — Winston Churchill, former British Prime Minister
Christmas is the day that holds all time together. — Alexander Smith, Scottish poet
Every gift which is given, even though it be small, is in reality great, if it is given with affection. — Pindar, Ancient Greek lyric poet from Thebes
Christmas is, of course, the time to be home - in heart as well as body. — Garry Moore American entertainer
Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving. — BC Forbes, Scottish-born American financial journalist
Christmas is a time of year that's so romantic. — Katharine McPhee, American pop singer
The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school. — Alice Cooper, American singer
Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone. —Charles M Schulz, American cartoonist
Christmas is joy, religious joy, an inner joy of light and peace.— Pope Francis
Santa Claus has the right idea - visit people only once a year. — Victor Borge, American comedian
Nothing is as peaceful as when Christmas is over, when one has been forgiven for everything and can be normal again. — Tove Jansson
You know you're getting old, when Santa starts looking younger. — anonymous
To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. – Calvin Coolidge, 30th US President
Here are some bible verses that can be shared with your friends and family on Christmas 2016:
- Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the King, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, Saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him. — Matthew 2:1-2
- And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins. — Matthew 1:21
- And there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them. — Luke 2:8-9
- The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made through him. — John 1:9-10
- Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! — John 1:29
- Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men. — Luke 2:14
- For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. — Isaiah 9:6