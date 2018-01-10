Actor Christian Bale was not sure about McG-directed Terminator Salvation as he turned down the script of the action sequel not once or twice, but three times. The 43-year-old is grateful that a trilogy for that film never happened. Instead, the series rebooted to depict more of Arnold Schwarzenegger version.

In a recent interview with MTV, Bale said that he accepted the role simply "out of spite" because he wanted to prove the haters wrong. He opened up about what went wrong in the movie during MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

He said: "I said no three times. I thought that the franchise... I went 'Nah, there's no story there.' I'd seen the first one and enjoyed that back in England, I'd been to the movies and seen the second one."

"It was an unfortunate series of events involving the writers' strike, involving Jonah Nolan, who was able to come on, and really start to write a wonderful script, but then got called away for a prior commitment that he had. And it's a great thorn in my side, because I wish we could have reinvigorated [the franchise]. And unfortunately, during production, you could tell that wasn't happening. It's a great shame."

The American Hustle actor wanted the movie to go well from the very moment he stepped on the set. But it became apparent and things would not happen as per his intention.

The actor further added, "There's also a perverse side to me where, people were telling me there's no way on God's Earth that I should take that role, and I was thinking the same thing. But when people started verbalizing that to me, I started to go, 'Oh, really? All right. Well, watch this then.' So there was a little bit of that involved in the choice, too."

Bale is currently working on the upcoming Dick Cheney biopic, Backseat. And, according to the leaked set photos, he looks completely unrecognizable as he gained a few kilos to look akin to the former US vice president.