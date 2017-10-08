Chrissy Teigen has been wife goals when it comes to social media presence for a while now. But we believe she just topped herself with her latest Instagram post, where she compared husband John's baby pictures to their one-year-old Luna.

She captioned the picture "Baby John = Baby Luna" and as expected, the internet seems to agree. The resemblance mixed with the way Chrissy brought it to light is what made for the hilarity of the post.

The 31-year-old model also opened up recently about her wishes to expand her family. InStyle magazine's November cover story allows us a sneak peek into the couple' decisions to try for baby number two, soon, via in vitro fertilization.

It's the same treatment she underwent to conceive their first child, Luna. She has always been open about the plans and struggles, she went through, only making her fans and followers adore her more for her transparency.

Chrissy revealed that the couple had at first started with 20 embryos but later decided to narrow the number down to three, out of consideration for what's "going to be good for [my] body." Chrissy has also come out in the open about her post-partum depression and her struggle to finally reach out for help.

This second baby is the final of the three embryos that the couple had planted and Chrissy has also revealed that it's a male. On Twitter, she had clarified speculations saying: 'Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left,' she explained. 'A boy. So. Yeah.'

"The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she explained in the Instyle interview. Well, until the new sibling arrives, Luna always has their adorable little bulldog puppy, Pepper, among the other many pets that they have.

what happens at lip sync battle does not always stay at lip sync battle @caseypattersontv @llcoolj A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

It's clear, cuteness overload is just something that runs in the Stephens household by default. And they are all equally hilarious too!

The cookbook author chose to share a photo of John alongside his parents, Phyllis and Ronald Steplip hens and older brother, Ronald Stephens II. She did it simultaneously while her Grammy-winning singer-husband was having one of his own throwback sprees.

baby John = baby Luna A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 6, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

The Lip Sync Battle co-host was direct and clear about what she meant and the "All of Me" singer didn't seem to disagree either. In his own nostalgic throwback thread of posts in honour of flashback Friday, John posted multiple pictures from his childhood.

"Before 'Legend', there was Johnny Stephens," were the captions for all the photos. From baby pictures of the singer to photos of him with his mother, at school and even from his graduation – the 38-year-old documented it all.