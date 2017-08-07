John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna recently landed in Europe to join the singer on tour and to enjoy a break from their schedule. Romancing in the scenic locations of Italy and Venice, the couple is making fans envious as they share picturesque locations from their trip.

But Chrissy gave an eyeful to fans when she decided to share a picture featuring her outfit of the day (OOTD). The raunchy presentation was one of her riskiest outfits in recent times. The model, confident about flaunting her skin, donned a massive plunging dress that clearly couldn't hold her assets in place.

The short yet beautiful black dress put her curvy bosoms on display while a piece of the black clothing managed to cover her modesty. The dress, that looked like it could fall off any moment, wrapped her curvaceous body while she showed off ample skin for the camera.

Posing against the balcony of her room, the diva put a leggy display as well. She let the hair fall down her shoulders. The wavy golden locks hid her ear jewellery. Sporting minimal makeup, she matched the bold dress with a bold maroon lipstick and opted for a pair of black stilettoes.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it: "to the opera!"

Later, even Legend shared a sensual picture of Chrissy on his Instagram account and fans couldn't stop raving about her slender figure and beautiful sexy dress.

She and singer Legend are actively sharing photos from their trip. The couple is spending as much time as possible together before Legend's European tour kicks off.

