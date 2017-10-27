Chrissy Teigen is known for her sassy humour and hilarious social media presence and let's just say that even when she suffers minor nip-slip inconveniences, she blows it off with her signature clapbacks.

The 31-year-old model had recently posted a Snapchat video of her in the middle of getting a spray tan. Accidentally, Chrissy also flashed her nipple in the video that she posted on Wednesday.

Clearly, Chrissy had no idea about the little "accident" as she later went on documenting her meal with Grammy award-winning husband John Legend, 38. But it was only when tweets from concerned fans started pouring in that Chrissy took notice.

Some of them just pointed out the little sneak-peek and some of them tried to chastise her as her many online trolls do most often. And like always, Chrissy was having none of it.

Once the tweets started pouring in, Chrissy soon caught on with what had happened and in response, tweeted "Whoops". Guess a little nip-slip never hurt someone. But it didn't stop there or at just that.

Whoops — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

Her assistant, who seems to be rather swift and efficient at her job, took notice of the scenario and acted even before Chrissy took notice of what had gone down.

Upon seeing the little nip-slip video, her assistant had pulled it down from Snapchat and deleted it and when she let Chrissy know about it, the latter took a screenshot of their conversation and posted it on Twitter, captioning it "What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask?"

What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask? pic.twitter.com/Eo4qolTLxK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

These were the concerned tweets Chrissy was showered with..

Yooooo @chrissyteigen babe, ya nipple is out in your spray tan n game Snapchat. just warnin ya.. But like, free that nip girl! pic.twitter.com/Bnk2O0tPd4 — xxallblack (@xxallblack) October 26, 2017

@chrissyteigen DELETE THAT SNAP I CAN SEE YOUR NIPPLE — Molls (@MollyClapp) October 26, 2017

@chrissyteigen girl.. idk if you meant to have your whole nipple out on Snapchat. But if you didn’t, uhhhh double check your story lol — Iris West (@Sunshine101995) October 26, 2017

But of course, Chrissy being Chrissy, she had to take it a notch higher. And this time, she took to Snapchat once again and outdid her own self by posting a mock apology video on the app, where she apologized for having nipple.

"I just want to apologize to everyone I know. I've let my friends down. I've let my family down," she said. "I have nipples. It's not something I'm proud of."

Later, she also added, "I'm sorry you had to see that. I have nipples. I do have nipples. I'm sorry."

for immediate release pic.twitter.com/c6226cR6eJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

Clearly, Chrissy Teigen wins at social media better than anybody else.