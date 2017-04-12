Chrissy Teigen gave her Snapchat followers an eyeful on Tuesday when she attempted to squeeze herself into a pantsuit that was a size too small for her. In the Snapchat video, the 31-year-old is seen trying to zip up her jumpsuit, but ditches the effort when her chest gets in the way.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian is ready to get married and have babies; but is Tristan Thompson ready?

Teigen posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue just 10 months after giving birth to baby Luna, and it was something she was hesitant to do so as she wasn't comfortable with her body. But the support she received from everyone changed her mind.

☀️@elleaus A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:45am PST

"I think just my confidence level changed a lot, but once you get there and you see MJ [Day] rooting you on and this team of people just rooting you on, you're happy to do it," Teigen, 31, tells PEOPLE Now. "But I was for sure nervous, I still had my belly line, I mean, I had my stitches. I could get into a lot. You don't even want to know!"

Just last month, she penned an essay on postpartum depression and anxiety, saying she was clueless why she wasn't happy.

Teigen gave birth last April and she realised something was off when she returned to work at Lip Sync Battle.

#AMAs! love you so so so much @jenatkinhair @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle @kimmiekyees (apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha) dress is #yousefakbar and shoes are @dsquared2 and laser hair removal is @sevlaseraesthetics A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:45am PST

"Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful," she wrote in Glamour. "My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn't have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO !!!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 16, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

She soon sought the help of a doctor when her moods became erratic. Her husband John Legend was a big source of support through these trying times, wrote Teigen. Also, postpartum depression hasn't deterred her desire to expand her family.

"I love John and Luna more than I can imagine loving anything, and John and I still hope to give Luna a few siblings," she said. "Postpartum hasn't changed that."