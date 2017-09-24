Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are everybody's relationship goals — there's no debating that. In more recent news, if you thought the couple couldn't get any more ideal, Teigen has spoken up about why she would never leave her partner of 13 years and it's going to warm the iciest of hearts!

From calling him names and commenting about his lack of talent when it comes to dancing, Chrissy is no stranger to affectionately "dissing" her husband on social media.

But she insists her reasons are fair and legitimate. "I try to deprecate him because he's so perfect," Teigen told Us Weekly. "I got very, very lucky."

The 31-year-old model-turned-author of a cookbook called "Cravings" allowed us a sneak peek into the whirlwind that has been her romance with her husband. It only goes out to prove that they weren't always the smoothest "It" couple of Hollywood as they seem now.

From cheating rumours and fertility struggles to Teigen's tryst with postpartum depression – the couple has weathered it all. And now Chrissy has finally spilt the beans on how not many people would have been able to withstand that.

"I don't know who else could put up with all the s**t we are constantly dealing with," admitted Chrissy. Her tone brimmed with firm resolution about braving literally any storm, as long as she has John by her side. "Kids, friends and work are hard, but John is the easiest part of everything," she said.

She also addressed rumours about splitting, saying: "I told him the No 1 reason we are not getting divorced is because I refuse to see another woman with my baby." What did we tell you about them just topping all adorable-ness charts!?

However, it hasn't always been all smiles and sunshine for them. She next talked about the toughest moment of their lives that came after the birth of their 16-month-old daughter Luna in April 2016. She was conceived via IVF treatments after years of struggling.

Chrissy recalled the nightmarish days, saying: "I lost all interest in everything. I couldn't get out of bed. I kept all my pajamas in the pantry because I didn't want to go upstairs."

She ditched date nights and admitted how she wasted days away on her couch, scared to seek help. "It's really hard to know how privileged you are and still feel frustrated, angry and lonely. It makes you feel like more of a bi**h."

As expected, John wasn't completely unaffected by her misery either. "It's a struggle to be a good partner and help," he told Us. "I think the key for us was finally understanding what was happening and getting help." Luckily for them, she overcame the fear and responded to professional help.

The dark days are a matter of the past and the couple is looking forward to adding more adorable little ones to the squad. Teigen gushed about how lucky she got with John, as she said: "How would I not want to expand my family with this beautiful -person? He's just everything."