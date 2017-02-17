Chrissy Teigen dared to bare her post-baby body during a press day for Sports Illustrated on February 16, and she posted a picture of her hanging out completely naked backstage on Instagram.

"Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!!" she captioned the image.

Check out the image below:

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Teigen is featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition 2017, and the model has flaunted her amazing post-baby body in a string bikini.

Speaking about shooting for the magazine, she said, "It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit. I haven't shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."

Teigen and husband John Legend are parents to Luna, born in April 2016. Months after giving birth, the model opened up to Elle Australia about being a first-time parent. "I didn't know how tough it would be. [It is] all-encompassing," she said.