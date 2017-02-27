Model Chrissy Teigen found it hard to keep her eyes open during the second half of Oscar Awards 2017, and the cameras were able to capture her falling asleep when Casey Affleck was giving his speech after accepting the Best Actor Award for Manchester By The Sea.

Also read: Watch The Bachelor Season 21 episode 9 live online: What happens during Nick Viall's overnight dates?

Halfway through Affleck's speech, the camera cut to Manchester By the Sea producer Matt Damon, and viewers were quick to notice Teigen leaning against her husband John Legend's shoulder. A few minutes later, when the Best Actress nominees were being listed, the camera panned to where Meryl Streep was sitting, and once again Teigen, who is mom to a 10-month-old, was visible in the background, taking a nap.

Chrissy Teigen sleeping during the Oscars is my 2017 mood pic.twitter.com/PWMnk9aTP1 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 27, 2017

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM — LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

On Sunday, Teigen looked radiant in a white Zuhair Murad gown with a thigh-high split, and she paired it with heels and diamond dangling earrings. During the red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest, Teigen revealed that her husband was a bit nervous about his performance.

"He won't say it, but he's nervous," said the author. "He's very nervous. There's a bit of a piano medley happening tonight that he doesn't know if he can do."

Legend added: "The truth is that it's a challenge. I usually am playing my own songs on television, but I had to learn a lot for this. I'm excited to try to pull it off tonight."