Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in a $6,000 Gucci cardigan when she arrived at the Los Angeles airport but risked a wardrobe malfunction. Teigen almost suffered a nip slip when she went braless at the airport.

The 31-year-old model was spotted at the LAX airport with husband John Legend and their daughter Luna. For her airport look, she wore a cardigan from Gucci Resort 2017 collection. The cardigan looked beautiful on her but also gave her a tough time, as it kept sliding off her shoulders.

From the time she stepped out of the car, Teigen came close to a nip slip, but she avoided the wardrobe malfunction. The model pulled up the cardigan from the shoulder with a big smile on her face.

Teigen is not new to fashion faux pas. Last month, she ended up flashing her nipples in a sheer shirt during Super Bowl. However, instead of shying away, she went ahead and joked about it. "Boom goes the dynamite," she said in a video.

Last year, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she ditched her underwear to rock thigh-high slit dress during American Music Awards 2016.

Check out Chrissy Teigen's photos in $6,000 Gucci cardigan below.