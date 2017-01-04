Rumours are rife that Chis Pratt's marriage to his actress wife Anna Faris is in trouble, and that his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence is to blame.

According to an OK! source, Pratt and Lawrence "get along really well, always laughing and joking, and it drives Anna nuts." The magazine's insider also claimed that Faris believes Lawrence "is basically a younger, more successful version of herself" and that her husband's flirty relationship with the young actress seems to have strained their marriage.

Last year, OK! magazine's sister publication made a similar claim, stating that Pratt's alleged romantic relationship JLaw and his tendency to put work before family has made things difficult for Faris and her husband.

"He's always off filming… And when he and Anna finally get a moment to catch up, all he talks about is work. It's like Chris is choosing his career over his marriage," a source told Star at the time.

The magazine's source also claimed that the Mom actress decided to address the issue by taking it out with her husband. Faris "had a serious talk about his lack of presence at home. It doesn't help that tongues are wagging about his closeness to J.Law. He's slipping away, and it's tearing them apart," the source said.

Gossip Cop has since debunked all these rumours of JLaw coming in between Pratt and his wife.

Pratt is Vanity Fair's cover boy in its February issue where he has opened up about a higher power aiding in his transformation from a door-to-door salesman to a movie star. "I was selling coupons for things like oil changes or trips to a spa," Pratt told Vanity Fair. "That's why I believe in God and the divine. I feel like it was perfectly planned. People talk about rejection in Hollywood. I'm like, 'You're outta your f------ mind. Did you ever have someone set their dog on you at an audition?"