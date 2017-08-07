Love is officially dead! The adorable Chris Pratt and Anna Faris who gave us relationship goals for years have decided to part ways. The couple had been married for eight years. The two shared the news on their respective social media handles to inform fans.

Taking to his Facebook account, Pratt wrote: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Writing a similar note, Faris shared a note on Twitter stating, "We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt."

Pratt and Faris met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight. A year later the couple got engaged and eventually married in Bali in July 2009. They are parents to son, Jack, born in 2012.

While the couple hasn't shared the reason behind the split, there are possibilities that Pratt's cheating rumours could have played a role in building up to the separation. There were rumours that Pratt was hooking up with his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence, which impacted the Mom actress.

According to claims made by OK! Magazine earlier this year, Faris was reportedly "going nuts" over Lawrence and Pratt's relationship. The magazine's insider also claimed that Faris believes Lawrence "is basically a younger, more successful version of herself" and that her husband's flirty relationship with the young actress seems to have strained their marriage.

Talking to US Weekly in 2015, the actress called out at the tabloid speculation "stinging." Faris said, "[That] stung a little bit harder than I thought it would. I had always kind of believed that part of the rumours of celebrity couples were sort of true because they had never been part of my life. I was like, 'Oh, maybe there's a kernel of truth to that.' It's been a little devastating because for us, it's like, 'What the heck?'. This has been blindsiding to us. We have an incredible relationship. It has been weirdly stinging."

Though the rumour mills add to the speculation, the truth is still unknown. But what do you think led to the shocking split? Let us know in the comments section below.