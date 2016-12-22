- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence reveal what they would take to space
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are the stars in the new sci-fi movie Passengers. The two actors play Jim and Aurora, two passengers who wake up 90 years too early during a long distance space mission and must battle to save the ship, but what would the two actors take to space if they were to actually go?
Most popular