Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence reveal what they would take to space

  • December 22, 2016 20:08 IST
    By ITN
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are the stars in the new sci-fi movie Passengers. The two actors play Jim and Aurora, two passengers who wake up 90 years too early during a long distance space mission and must battle to save the ship, but what would the two actors take to space if they were to actually go?
