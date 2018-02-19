Australia's big-hitting sensation Chris Lynn has said he will be more than happy to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) if given an opportunity to do so in the upcoming 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). | KKR full squad |

Lynn's comments come after KKR head coach Jacques Kallis had last week told the Press Trust of India that the 27-year-old Queenslander was one of the favorites to lead the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise. Former Australian opener Simon Katich's presence as batting coach can also influence the team's decision.

Lynn was bought back at last month's auction in Bengaluru for a whopping Rs 9.6 crore after he had triggered a bidding war. Notably, the swashbuckling Australian star joined KKR In 2014. He smashed 295 runs at a staggering strike rate of 180.98 despite suffering a shoulder injury during the 2017 season.

KKR are in the lookout for a captain as they had let go off former skipper Gautam Gambhir, who will featuring for Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming season. Notably, the Delhi batsman had led the Kolkata-based franchise to IPL title in 2012 and 2014.

"I would love to, I would jump at the opportunity. We've got a really good group at Kolkata. The coaching staff, Simon Katich, Jacques Kallis, Heath Streak... I can relate [easily to] them," Lynn told cricket.com.au on Tuesday, February 19.

He added: "But there's a couple of boys that have been in the IPL for 10 years so you can't ignore their experience, especially in their own backyard. I am still learning the game over there but if given the nod then I'd jump at the chance."

Lynn's proven record in BBL

KKR were the highest-spenders at the IPL auction last month as they were left with no money at the end of the two-day process. Despite spending Rs 80 crore, the Kolkata club managed to buy only 19 players, the least number among the eight franchises.

There were concerns about lack of captaincy options at KKR as they were focussed on a lot of young players. They also bought a specialist wicketkeper in Dinesh Karthik for Rs 7.4 crore apart from Robin Uthappa (Rs 6.4 crore), who had previously kept wickets for them.

Nonetheless, Lynn can turn out to be a good captaincy option for KKR as he had Brisbane Heat in the 2015/16 season of Big Bash League. The right-hander did not crumble but thrived under pressure and topped the batting charts with 378 runs from eight matches.